Juncker blames Turkey for EU talks breakdown

European Commission President said that Turkey is taking big steps to leave EU.

Jean-Claude Juncker added, “Turkey was fully to blame for the breakdown of its EU accession talks and was fast withdrawing from Europe,” MNA reported.

"Turkey is withdrawing from Europe by giant steps," Juncker told an annual conference of EU ambassadors in Brussels, saying that it was up to President Recep Tayyip Erdo─čan to officially call an end Turkey's efforts to join the EU, reported Huriyyet Daily.