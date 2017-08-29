Iran rejects US demand for inspection of military sites

Iranian government spokesman rejected a top US diplomat’s demand for inspection of the country’s military sites, adding that the sites are classified.

“Iran’s military sites are classified and not accessible to anyone. What they say is merely wishful thinking,” Mehr News Agency quoted Mohammad Baqer Nobakht as saying on Tuesday.

Addressing his first press conference in President Hassan Rouhani’s second-term cabinet, Nobakht said “the Foreign Ministry and relevant officials have clearly voiced their position on this issue”.

At meetings with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials in Vienna last week, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley tried to pressure the agency into inspecting Iran’s military sites.

She said the United States wants inspection of Iranian military and non-military sites to determine its compliance with the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The deal saw Iran cap its nuclear activities, in return for lifting of sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has written a letter to the IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano warning him of the US moves.

In a letter to the IAEA chief on last Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister said the objectives of a recent visit by the US ambassador to Vienna were “not in conformity with” the terms of the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding the Agency’s independence and the protection of sensitive information that Iran relays to the Agency.

Resolution 2231 was adopted on July 20, 2015 to endorse the JCPOA, reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China – plus Germany on July 14, 2015.

“Regrettably, the international community views this visit and its stated purpose of ‘pressing the Agency,’ as an overt and aggressive attempt by a permanent member of the Security Council — which is openly hostile toward the JCPOA and determined to undermine and destroy it — to put pressure on the agency,” Zarif wrote.

Such activities, he said, would “undermine the independence and the credibility of the agency’s work.”