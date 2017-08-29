RSS
Published: 0119 GMT August 29, 2017

May's spokeswoman: Britain in 'good position' in Brexit talks

May's spokeswoman: Britain in 'good position' in Brexit talks
Neil Hall/Reuters
EU and British flags fly outside the European Commission building in London, Britain, on August 12, 2017.

Britain feels it is in a good position in Brexit negotiations and wants to agree with the European Union to move on to discussions about its future relationship by October, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Britain and the European Commission are holding a third round of talks this week, which the European Union has said must focus on the rights of EU and British citizens living abroad, a financial settlement and the Ireland/Northern Ireland border, Reuters reported.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker stressed on Tuesday that negotiations about a future EU-UK trading relationship after Britain leaves the European Union could only start once divorce issues were resolved.

“We believe we’re in a good position and we would like to move on to discuss our future relationship,” May’s spokeswoman told reporters.

“As David Davis has said we believe that we need the EU to show some more imagination and flexibility when it comes to these discussions ... we are seeking to agree by October Council that we can move to talk about our future relationship.”

   
