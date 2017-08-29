Rohingya fleeing Myanmar violence face sickness

Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh from escalating violence in Myanmar face the growing danger of sickness.

Clashes between militants and Myanmar security forces, which left nearly 110 people dead in the north of Rakhine state on Friday, has triggered a fresh influx to Bangladesh of villagers trying to escape the violence, Reuters wrote.

Bangladesh is already host to more than 400,000 Rohingya refugees who have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar since the early 1990s and Dhaka has insisted it could not accept any more.

Still, an estimated 5,000 people have been able to cross into Bangladesh over the past few days, most slipping in at night over the land border.

Some 4,000 more, however, are stranded in the no man's land between the two countries near Taung Bro village, where temporary shelters stretched for several hundred meters on a narrow strip between the Naf River and Myanmar's border fence.

Some women, carrying children and the sick, forded the river, which at that location is less than 10 meters wide. Bangladeshi border guards permitted about half a dozen people at a time to cross to access a pile of donated medicines.

"We came here out of fear for our lives, but we can't cross. So we don't know what to do," said Aung Myaing, from Taung Bro Let Way village, standing knee-deep in the river.

He said the military and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists were looting and setting fires to their villages, including by using grenade launchers.

When asked about militants he said: "We didn't see them, we have no relation to them. But Myanmar doesn't distinguish between them and civilians. They are hunting all the Rohingya."

Many Rohingya trying to enter Bangladesh are sick and at least six have died after making the crossing, an aid worker said.

About 1.1 million Muslim Rohingya are denied citizenship in Myanmar and classified as illegal immigrants, despite having roots there that go back centuries. They are marginalized and their communities occasionally subjected to communal violence.

Satellite imagery analyzed by New York-based Human Rights Watch showed widespread burnings in at least 10 areas in northern Rakhine since the Friday raids, the group said.