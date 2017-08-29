Death toll rises to 17 in SW China landslide

The death toll has risen to 17 people with 18 still missing, after a landslide at Nayong County in southwest China’s Guizhou Province Monday morning, local authorities said Tuesday.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 25 people had been found, of which 17 were dead and eight injured. The injured are being treated in a local hospital and in stable condition, according to a press conference at the scene, news.xinhuanet.com reported.

The landslide occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Monday in Zhangjiawan Township, affecting 34 households. More than 600,000 cubic meters of rock and mud fell 200 meters and hit a village.

Over 2,000 people, including police, firefighters and medical staff are at the scene and more than 90 emergency vehicles, 20 life detectors, 17 diggers and eight drones.

The identities of the 17 victims are to be confirmed by DNA tests and relatives.

The provincial, city and county governments have allocated 2.5 million yuan (USD 379,100) as a relief fund. The governments have also sent relief, including tents, quilts and rice. A total of 195 people from 66 households were forced to evacuate to safety after the landslide.

On Tuesday, a landslide hit a village in neighboring Yunnan Province, leaving three people dead and five injured, authorities said.

The landslide occurred at 9:45 a.m. in Yingpan village, Daguan County in the city of Zhaotong.

Guizhou and Yunnan have seen continuous rainstorms over the past week as a result of recent typhoons.