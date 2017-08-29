Iran ‘not afraid’ of big S. Korean crowd, Queiroz says

Iran's national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz said Tuesday his side is not afraid of playing the World Cup qualifier this week at a stadium packed with South Korean fans.

Iran and South Korea will go head-to-head at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday. Both teams are in Group A in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) earlier said it expects some 60000 fans at the 66704-seat stadium, and they will boost the energy for South Korean players on the pitch.

Queiroz, however, said his team will not be influenced by a big home crowd since the players are familiar with such an environment.

"I think it will be a little bit easy for us to play," Queiroz told South Korean reporters at a hotel in western Seoul. "Usually at home, we play with 100000, so it's easier for us to play with 60000."

With two matches remaining, Iran has already affirmed its presence in the 2018 World Cup by clinching the top spot in the group with 20 points.

In addition, Iran has not lost its last four encounters with South Korea, winning all matches by the score of 1-0.

Queiroz, however, showed his respect to South Korea, saying it's an "honor" and "privilege" to compete against the Taeguk Warriors.

"When we play against South Korea, it's a great opportunity for us to learn and improve," he said. "You have great players, great facilities and great coaches, so it's an honor and privilege for us to be here."

After arriving in South Korea on Saturday, Iran trained at an auxiliary football field near Incheon Asiad Stadium in Incheon on Sunday and moved to Paju Stadium in Paju, north of Seoul, on Monday to have another training session.

On Tuesday, Queiroz canceled the official training in Paju and had a simple exercise at a field near the team hotel. The coach is still waiting for two more players to join the national team. He has called up 24 players for the World Cup qualifiers.

"Sometimes, the best training is not training," he said. "Our players are tired from traveling, so we decided the best thing for them is to relax and recover their energy."

Queiroz previously complained about the pitch conditions of Iran’s practice venues. The Portuguese, however, on Tuesday claimed he was satisfied with South Korea's treatment.

"We're training in perfect conditions," he said. "We want to thank the Korean federation for making the facilities available to us."

When asked about the rivalry between South Korea and Iran, Queiroz said it's going to develop football in Asia. A former assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Queiroz has been leading Iran since 2011.

"I think it's good to have these competitive games," he said. "It's much better for Asia to have six or eight competitive teams. Rivals give a lot of fun, and a lot of entertainment, and I think this is what fans like to see."