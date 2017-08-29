Iran says European giants bidding for Azadegan

A host of European giants are bidding for the development of South Azadegan oilfield which was once considered as the world's biggest oil find when it was discovered over 15 years ago.

Managing Director of the Petroleum Development and Engineering Company of Iran Nouroddin Shahnazizadeh said that leading European bidders for the project include Total (France), Shell (UK/Hollande), Eni (Italy), Wintershall (Germany), Rosneft (Russia), OMV (Austria) and Maersk (Denmark), Press TV reported.

He added that several Asian companies including CNPC and Sinopec (China), ONGC (India), Pertamina (Indonesia), Petronas (Malaysia) and PTTP (Thailand) are also to take part in a tender on South Azadegan.

The official said officials from the bidding companies had visited Iran for three days to become fully aware about the conditions of the project. Almost a dozen of them, he added, had even been taken for a visit to the project site.

However, Shahnazizadeh did not indicate when the tender on South Azadegan would be held.

Iran has repeatedly postponed the tender on the giant field which it shares with Iraq.

Reuters quoted an unnamed Iranian official as saying in June that the bidding on the project had been delayed by another few months.

This, the unnamed official told Reuters, was meant to allow energy companies more time to study the field.

Iran discovered Azadegan oilfield in 1999 in what was the biggest oil find in decades. The country accordingly teamed up with Inpex to push the project toward development. However, the Japanese company later quit in what appeared to be the result of US sanctions against Iran.

The NIOC later divided the project into South Azadegan and North Azadegan and both were awarded to China's CNPC during former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's term in office (2005-2013).

South Azadegan is believed to hold an in-place oil reserve of about 33.2 billion barrels while its recoverable resources estimated at about 5.2 billion barrels.