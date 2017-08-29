Iran exports 2.6 mbd of oil in August

Iran exported 2.6 million barrels per day of oil and condensate in August as it maintained the push to regain its market share, said Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh in Tehran on Tuesday.

He further said that the fall in production from offshore and eastern Karun oilfields has been compensated while daily production from the fields had reached about 280,000 barrels from about 70,000 barrels when the eleventh government took office (in 2013), reported Shana.

The current production, however, is not in any way proportional to the country's reserves.

Zanganeh said Iran is targeting a production capacity of about 4.8 million barrels per day in the Sixth Five-Year Development Plan (2017-22) which means Iran has to add 700,000 bpd to its overall output.

Oil Ministry has declared the oilfields in west Karoun, namely Yadavaran, Azadegan and Yaran, as among the top priority projects for development.

In January, the ministry announced 34 foreign oil and gas companies as qualified to take part in any upcoming tenders for exploration and production.

On Monday, Zanganeh said his ministry is concluding the financial aspects of about 10 deals with foreign oil and gas companies which, he expected, will be signed by March 20, 2018.

Iran's oil and gas development projects require $200 billion in investment and Asian and European companies have been discussing various aspects for partnership based on the new contract formula.

The Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC), described as a hybrid model, will replace the buyback contract. It is being touted as a risk service contract which includes integrated exploration, development and production.

Among the prequalified international companies, Russia has the single largest number of the firms on the list which also includes Gazprom and Lukoil, followed by five companies from Japan.

In July, French energy giant Total became the first foreign firm in more than a decade to sign a multibillion-dollar gas deal with Iran to develop Phase 11 of South Pars offshore field.

Royal Dutch Shell was among the first to buy oil from Iran after verification of a multilateral nuclear deal but there are also newcomers, including Germany’s largest oil and gas producer Wintershall.

The company seeks to develop four oilfields in western Iran while another new name, Denmark's Maersk, is interested in developing South Pars' oil layer, according to Deputy Oil Minister Ali Kardor.