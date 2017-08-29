Envoy: South Korea ready to help Iran industrialize

South Korean Ambassador to Iran Kim Seung Ho underlined that his country is willing to help Iran in its industrialization process.

According to Fars News Agency, the South Korean envoy underlined, "Seoul supports Iran in industrializing technology."

South Korea is seeking broader cooperation with Iran through exchange of visits by senior officials.

He pointed to the good relations between the two countries, and hoped that technological cooperation between the two countries would expand in the ICT sector.

In relevant remarks in early June, Kim called for further expansion of trade relations between Seoul and Tehran. "Iran is the main supplier of crude oil to South Korea and without Iran's oil, Korean economy will be shaky," Kim said.

The South Korean ambassador said that when the new president takes office in South Korea, there would be no changes in trade policy concerning Iran, adding, "Our mutual cooperation will be promising in the new government."

He added, "Our strategy for development of ties with Iran is based on restoration of trade relations, which were decreased to less than one third during the unilateral sanction imposed against Iran by the West."