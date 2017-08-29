Hollywood royalty, British monarchy to rub shoulders in Venice

Hollywood royalty, in the shape of George Clooney, Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, will share the limelight with a 19th-century British monarch at this year's Venice film festival, which kicks off today.

The world premiere of 'Victoria & Abdul', Stephen Frears' big-screen adaptation of the true story of the elderly Queen Victoria's friendship with an Indian clerk, is set to be a highlight of the 74th edition of the world's oldest cinema festival, AFP reported.

The 2017 festival gets under way with Oscar-winning US director Alexander Payne's sci-fi comedy 'Downsizing' in an opening slot that, in recent years, has been a trampoline to future international success for the films involved.

The beachside bash runs until September 9, when the winner of the Golden Lion for the best of the 21 films entered in the main competition, and a string of other prizes, will be announced.

Silver screen legends Redford, 81, and Fonda, 79, are due on the Lido, the sandbar island that hosts the festival, on Friday to receive lifetime achievement awards, before an out-of-competition showing of their latest film, 'Our Souls at Night'.

Produced by Redford for Netflix and directed by India's Ritesh Batra, the film sees Redford and Fonda play elderly widowed neighbors pursuing a friendship.

British director Frears is to be honored on Sunday for his innovative contribution to cinema, ahead of the premiere of 'Victoria & Abdul', in which Judi Dench stars opposite Bollywood actor Ali Fazal.

The likes of Matt Damon and Michelle Pfeiffer are also expected to be spotted hopping off and on gondolas during an industry gathering that has become an important launchpad for Oscar contenders.

Other flicks to be screened in the festival's main competition section include 'Downsizing', Clooney-directed 'Suburbicon', Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's epic documentary on the global refugee crisis, 'Mother!' by 'Black Swan' director Darren Aronofsky, Paul Schrader's 'First Reformed', Britain's Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', William Friedkin's documentary about real-life exorcisms and Netflix's 'Suburra'.