South plans cultural exhibition, workshop in Tehran in September

A week-long exhibition and workshop of South Korea, called 'Korea, Close-Up', is scheduled to be held in Tehran in September.

The expo has been organized by the South Korean Embassy in Tehran in cooperation with Art and Cultural Organization of Tehran Municipality, Mehr News Agency reported.

Named 'Iran-Korea, Year of Cultural Exchange' by the two governments, 2017 has been and will be a busy year for both sides as it marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Thus, the two countries plan to hold numerous cultural events during 2017, among which is a move that the South Korean Embassy in Iran is about to take by providing Iranians with an opportunity to gain more knowledge about various aspects of Korean Culture.

'Korea, Close-Up' will be held at Melal Cultural Center in Qeytariyeh Park, Tehran. The week-long event aims to bring the two countries' people even closer.

The schedule for the programs is as follows:

● Experiencing Hansik (Korean cuisine) and observing the processes involved in making and preparing Korean food (September 3, 17:00-19:00)

● Opening ceremony: Featuring speeches by Iranian and South Korean officials as well as traditional performances by art groups from the two countries (September 3, 19:00-20:00)

● Holding a workshop on the similarities of family values in South Korean and Iranian culture

● Holding an photo exhibition and gallery, showcasing 21 pictures depicting various aspects of Korean Culture (September 3-9, 10:00-20:00)

● Holding Hanbok exhibition and a South Korean traditional cloths photo zone: (September 3-9, 10:00-20:00)

The exhibitions are free of charge and open to public. All-day long, Korean and Iranian students will be present at the venue of the cultural event to respond to questions from visitors.