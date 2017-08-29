'Retouch' to vie in three int'l festivals

Iranian short film 'Retouch', directed by Kaveh Mazaheri will be screened in three international film festivals in September.

The fests include Batumi International Art-house Film Festival in Georgia (September 17-24), the Thess International Short Film Festival in Thessaloniki, Greece (September 25 -30) and the Iranian Film Festival in the US (September 23-24), Mehr News Agency reported.

'Retouch' narrates the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but to witness the tragic scene.

Having received awards from a number of renowned international filmfests such as the US' Tribeca Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival as well as Poland's Kraków Film Festival, 'Retouch' has qualified as a potential nominee for the Academy Awards.

So far, this short film has been screened in more than 10 international festivals approved by the Academy.