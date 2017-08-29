RSS
'Retouch' to vie in three int'l festivals

'Retouch' to vie in three int'l festivals

Iranian short film 'Retouch', directed by Kaveh Mazaheri will be screened in three international film festivals in September.

The fests include Batumi International Art-house Film Festival in Georgia (September 17-24), the Thess International Short Film Festival in Thessaloniki, Greece (September 25 -30) and the Iranian Film Festival in the US (September 23-24), Mehr News Agency reported. 

'Retouch' narrates the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but to witness the tragic scene.

Having received awards from a number of renowned international filmfests such as the US' Tribeca Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival as well as Poland's Kraków Film Festival, 'Retouch' has qualified as a potential nominee for the Academy Awards.

So far, this short film has been screened in more than 10 international festivals approved by the Academy.

   
