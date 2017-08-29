RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0348 GMT August 29, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199591
Published: 0253 GMT August 29, 2017

flick 'Abji' wins 'Best Film' award in US' The AOF

flick 'Abji' wins 'Best Film' award in US' The AOF

Iranian film titled 'Abji' (Sis), directed by Marjan Ashrafi-Zadeh, won the 'Best Film' award at the 13th Action On Film International Film Festival (The AOF) in the US.

The flick, which experienced its 10th international screening in the event, narrates the story of two women who have lived together for more than 50 years, but have to part ways due to a changed condition, Mehr News Agency reported.

Actress Golab Adineh was also nominated for the 'Best Actress' award at the event. She had earlier won the prize for the best actress for her role in 'Abji' at the 7th Beijing International Film Festival in China and the 'Best Artistic Achievement Award' at the 20th Brooklyn International Film Festival.

Currently underway in Monrovia, California, the AOF was founded in 2004 and has been hosted by different cities in California since then.

The AOF is the go to festival for filmmakers, writers, producers, actors, DPs, composers and post production professionals to have their work recognized and honored.

The fest has launched a number of careers and continues to use aggressive marketing to bring even more attention and success to filmmakers and writers from around the globe.

   
KeyWords
Iranian
Abji
wins
IranDaily
 
Resource: Mehr News Agency
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0682 sec