flick 'Abji' wins 'Best Film' award in US' The AOF

Iranian film titled 'Abji' (Sis), directed by Marjan Ashrafi-Zadeh, won the 'Best Film' award at the 13th Action On Film International Film Festival (The AOF) in the US.

The flick, which experienced its 10th international screening in the event, narrates the story of two women who have lived together for more than 50 years, but have to part ways due to a changed condition, Mehr News Agency reported.

Actress Golab Adineh was also nominated for the 'Best Actress' award at the event. She had earlier won the prize for the best actress for her role in 'Abji' at the 7th Beijing International Film Festival in China and the 'Best Artistic Achievement Award' at the 20th Brooklyn International Film Festival.

Currently underway in Monrovia, California, the AOF was founded in 2004 and has been hosted by different cities in California since then.

The AOF is the go to festival for filmmakers, writers, producers, actors, DPs, composers and post production professionals to have their work recognized and honored.

The fest has launched a number of careers and continues to use aggressive marketing to bring even more attention and success to filmmakers and writers from around the globe.