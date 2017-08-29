Serbian journalist: IRNA vital media in ME

A senior editor of Serbia's News Agency 'Tanjug' described the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) as a vital media in the Middle East.

Talking to IRNA, Maja Vojinovic underlined the importance of developing media ties between the two news agencies.

Touching upon IRNA's proper activities in the Balkan region, Vojinovic said Islamic Republic News Agency is considered as a reliable and vital media in the Middle East.

She noted that Tanjug is a national and official news agency of Serbia that enjoys valid news items.

She hped for further cooperation between Iranian and Serbian media.

Meanwhile on August 28, IRNA Managing Director Mohammad Khoddadi and the new Serbian Ambassador to Iran Dragan Todorovic, in a meeting, called for expanding media ties between Iran and Serbia to increase access to valid news.

Khoddadi urged the Serbian envoy to prepare the ground for a visit by the chief of Serbian news agency Tanjug, Branka Đukić, to Iran.

He also hailed exchange of media delegations between the two countries.

On the same day, the Serbian ambassador also toured IRNA's newsroom to become familiar with the processes of preparing and releasing news items.