President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States under President Trump is not able to create a consensus against Iran.

The US is in worst condition in its domestic and foreign policies, he said in a televised interview aired by IRIB.

The US is facing problems in Southeast Asia, in the Middle East and even has problems with its neighbors, he said.

Iran is committed to the nuclear deal known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and will not breach it, but will not be silent if it is breached by the US, he said.