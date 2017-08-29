RSS
1026 GMT August 29, 2017

Published: 0644 GMT August 29, 2017

Rouhani: Anti-Iran sanctions irreversible

Rouhani: Anti-Iran sanctions irreversible

The global approach to Iran has changed and the sanctions are irreversible, the Iranian president said in reference to the US efforts for revival of Iran sanctions.

The US allies will no more follow US anti-Iran policies, he said, speaking in a televised interview, aired by state-run television, IRIB, Tuesday.

Referring to the achievements of his first term, the President said that due to efforts made in his first presidential term, people's economic status has improved.

He underlined continuation of previous government domestic and foreign policies in the second term, and said that 'The 12th government programs are complementary to the 11th government programs'.

The president highlighted the Leader, people and parliament support for his government and noted that his government will continue efforts for development of country powerfully.

Rouhani for the second time defeated the conservative camp in 2017 presidential election and was reelected on May 19 presidential election, sweeping over 23 million or 57 percent of the votes.

   
