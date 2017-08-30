Scientists tie flexible crystals into knots

UPI Researchers successfully grew thread-like crystals that can bend without breaking.

Researchers in Australia have grown bendable crystals strong enough to be tied in knots.

Scientists are now considering how the flexible single crystals can be incorporated in new technologies and commercial applications, UPI reported.

John McMurtrie, a professor of science and engineering at the Queensland University of Technology, said, "Crystals are something we work with a lot — they're typically grown in small blocks, are hard and brittle, and when struck or bent they crack or shatter.

"While it has previously been observed that some crystals could bend, this is the first study to examine the process in detail.

“We found that the crystals exhibit traditional characteristics of not only hard matter, but soft matter like nylon."

McMurtrie and his colleagues grew crystals from a copper acetylacetonate, a common metal compound.

The crystals formed a thread-like shape measuring some 20 micrometers across.

Researchers used X-ray imaging to observe atomic behavior as the crystals were bent and unbent.

Their analysis suggested the crystal's atoms are able to reorganize after being bent without suffering structural damage.

Jack Clegg, a professor of chemistry at the University of Queensland, said, "Under strain the molecules in the crystal reversibly rotate and reorganize to allow the compression and expansion required for elasticity and still maintain the integrity of the crystal structure.”

Researchers detailed the crystals and their potential in a paper published in the journal Nature Chemistry.

Clegg added, "Flexible crystals like these could lead to new hybrid materials for numerous applications, from components of planes and spacecraft to parts of motion or pressure sensors and electronic devices.”