Venezuela: New assembly approves treason trials for opposition

The new Venezuelan political body is packed with opposition supporters. (EPA)

The assembly said that it would pursue those it accuses of supporting US economic sanctions against the country.

President Maduro has accused the US of trying cripple Venezuela's economy amid an ongoing economic crisis, BBC reported.

On Tuesday, members of the assembly unanimously approved a decree calling for the investigation of ‘traitors’ who supported the economic sanctions, but did not name specific people.

The constituent assembly, which is made up of government supporters, assumed the powers of the opposition-led parliament earlier this month.

Former Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez, who runs the assembly, said the body would urge the chief prosecutor to begin investigations immediately, REUTERS reported.

The country's former chief prosecutor and government critic, Luisa Ortega, was replaced by the constituent assembly on its first day in office.

She was replaced by Tarek William Saab.

US President Donald Trump, signed an executive order on August 25 to ban trade in Venezuelan debt or the sale of bonds from its state oil company.