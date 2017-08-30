Senior Iranian diplomat in Syria for talks on latest developments

Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari arrived in Damascus Tuesday night to hold meetings on latest developments in the war-stricken country.

Jaberi Ansari is to discuss major regional and international issues in separate meetings with Syrian political and security top officials, IRNA reported.

The senior Iranian diplomat, who is Iran's top negotiator in Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan capital city of Astana, will also discuss the process of Astana international talks with the Syrian officials.

Jaberi Ansari's visit to Syria is taking place while he hosted UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Tehran a couple of days ago.

Negotiations with de Mistura were in the framework of consultations between those countries which are effective in solving Syria crisis, Jabeeri Ansari told reporters at the end of his talks with the UN envoy in Tehran.

De Mistura's visit to Tehran took place on the eve of the sixth round of Astana talks on Syria to be held in the coming days in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Syria has been the scene of unrest and terrorist acts since March 2011.

Iran, Russia and Turkey are the initiators of the December 30, 2016 ceasefire in Syria.

The three countries, known as the grantors of the Syrian ceasefire, have so far held five rounds of talks in Astana to find a way to end the Syrian crisis.