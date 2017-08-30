Iran exhibition in Najaf opened

Iranian firms' exclusive exhibition in the Iraqi city of Najaf was inaugurated on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by a number of officials from the two countries.

This year's exhibition in Najaf was welcome by Iraqi businessmen and investors, as well as the residents of Najaf and local officials of the city and its neighboring provinces, IRNA reported.

Najaf governor Loai al-Ysseri in a joint press conference with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said that industries and agriculture sectors are currently the main potential spheres for the Iranian firms in the Iraqi central-southern province.

“The exhibition is one of a kind and indicates that Iranian firms have gained achievements in production,” the Iraqi governor added.

Meanwhile, Masjedi emphasized that Iran would not abandon the Iraqi nation when it comes to reconstruction of the retaken areas and restoring its economy, as Iran has been standing by Iraq throughout the latter's fight against terrorism.

An Iranian firm representative in the exhibition Mohammad Reza Taqavi said that some 60 companies, most of them are from Iran's Qom Province, are participating in the exhibition.

“Constructional material, polymer, Electric tools, faucets, garments, kitchen and home appliances, and food products are the main fields of the firms' activities at the exhibition,” he added.

Najaf, a holy city to Muslims, particularly the Shia, with a population about one million, lies in central-southern Iraq.