Schools start cracking down on social media use

Social media can be a great tool, but there are also several downsides to the use of it, especially when in the hands of students. With the start of a new school year, we take a look at some of those pitfalls and what schools and law enforcement are doing to tackle them.

Social Media. It's out there, bigger than ever and doesn't appear to being going anywhere, anytime soon. But at Gwinn Schools and Kingsford High School, one place it will be going this year is in a locker, uppermichiganssource.com wrote.

Kingsford High School Principal Lyle Smithson said, "Social media has a place in today's society, but that place is not in a classroom, thus, we have guidelines at our high school that indicate that our students can bring their phones to school, but they need to be turned off and left in their lockers. They are not to be brought to class and used for any purpose within the classroom itself."

Gwinn Schools Superintendent Tom Jayne said, "They have to go into their lockers before the first bell rings, and they cannot use them until after the last bell rings of the day, meaning we will not even allow them to take them to lunch."

At Kingsford High, this new guideline was implemented in the middle of last year, after administrators noticed it was becoming a huge distraction inside classrooms. Since then, a change was noticed almost immediately.

"It really increases the positive engagement of our students within the classroom, not having their devices as a distraction," Smithson said.

"There's a greater engagement in the lesson that is being taught and them as active learners within the classroom."

Both schools say students are provided with Chromebooks and all the tools they need for assignments by the school, so there is no reason for a phone to even be present.

Stopping the usage of social media during school by taking cell phones out of the hands of students, the hope is that this will also help prevent online bullying.

"We want to try and eliminate any type of social bullying, any type of mistake that they may or may not make during the school day...at least it helps mitigate it on our end," Jayne said.

Law enforcement has stepped up their game when it comes to improper use of social media, as well. Officers are taking a harder look at what's being posted online and at what could potentially even turn criminal.

Michigan State Police Trooper for the Iron Mountain post Geno Basanese said, "Whether it either be with inappropriate photos or there's threatening, either text or emails or something like that. So, there's other legal means that can get looked into, depending on the severity of the event."

While educators may be cracking down on the use of social media in school settings, administrators and law enforcement officers suggest parents keep a closer eye on their child's social media activity at home, as well.