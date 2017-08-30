Harvey could temporarily weigh on economic growth

Tropical storm Harvey isn’t done battering the US, but analysts are already forecasting a temporary dent in economic growth through lower consumer spending and higher unemployment — although those losses could be reversed when recovery efforts take hold.

Goldman Sachs analysts estimated that 16.5 percent of US refining capacity had been shuttered as a result of Harvey, and that energy-sector disruptions could knock as much as 0.2 percentage points off of GDP growth for the third quarter:

“We stress that the overall impact of the hurricane on second-half growth is uncertain, as the negative effects are likely to be offset by an increase in business investment and construction activity once the storm has passed. Property losses will not be directly visible in most economic indicators, but major hurricanes in the past have been associated with a temporary slowdown in retail sales, construction spending, and industrial production, as well as a pickup in jobless claims.

However, GDP effects are ambiguous, as the level of economic activity typically returns to its previous trend — or even somewhat above — reflecting a boost from rebuilding efforts and a catch-up in economic activity displaced during the hurricane.”

Whether or not any Harvey-induced slowness prompts the Federal Reserve to reconsider its monetary policy course, ING analysts said that the mere perception could weigh on the already-weakened dollar:

“The knock-on effects suggest dampened 3Q17 US growth that may see the Fed deciding against raising interest rates again in 2017. While this may be too early to call, we do expect this thinking to weigh on the dollar in the near-term — especially as our economists believe that US activity data is unlikely to surprise to the upside, such that it could more than offset any external shock caused by the hurricane in Texas.”

Those same concerns and unknowns will also weigh on markets, which have pulled back this week over jitters stirred by Harvey, as well as the latest North Korea missile launch, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA:

“From a markets perspective, the uncertainty surrounding the cost and the economic implications of the storm is going to be a concern for investors, although it is difficult to look past the sheer devastation it has caused at the moment.”