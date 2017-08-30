Body of Iran's late former FM arrives home

Body of Iran's late former foreign minister Ebrahim Yazdi who died at the age of 86 in a hospital in the Turkish western city of Izmir arrived in Tehran Wednesday morning.

Family members of the late veteran politician along with a number of his relatives and ordinary people attended Imam Khomeini International Airport in southern Tehran waiting for his arrival, MNA reported.

Eight months ago, Yazdi, who was suffering from prostate cancer and old age, underwent a surgery in Izmir after he failed to travel to US for treatment when the US government refused to issue a visa for him due to the January visa ban imposed by the US President Donald Trump.

On January 27, Trump imposed visa ban on the nationals of seven Muslim countries, including Iran. A few days later, the order was suspended by an American judge; however, the US president signed a new visa order on Monday (March 6) that imposed ban on the six Muslim nations. In his new order, Trump exempted Iraq.

Yazdi was in Izmir's hospital for his post-surgery critical condition.

“He failed to survive despite all efforts made by the doctors,” one of his relatives, Mohammad Tavassoli, said on Monday after announcing Yazdi's death.

“No time has been set for the burial ceremony yet and it will be made public after being fixed,” Tavassoli said.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Yazdi along with the late Imam Khomeini returned home from an exile in France and later became deputy prime minister when the interim government of Mehdi Bazargan took office at the same year.

When the then Iranian foreign minister Karim Sanjabi resigned after almost three months from his post as the interim government's foreign minister, Yazdi was chosen as Sanjabi's successor.

After Bazargan's death in 1995, Yazdi succeeded him as the secretary general of Nehzat-e Azadi-ye Iran (Freedom Movement of Iran).