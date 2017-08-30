RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1229 GMT August 30, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199629
Published: 0914 GMT August 30, 2017

Princes William, Harry pay tribute to Princess Diana

Princes William, Harry pay tribute to Princess Diana
GETTY IMAGES

Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting a memorial garden at Kensington Palace.

The engagement at the Sunken Garden will allow the young royals, including William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, to honor Diana’s work with charities. The garden has been planted in white and dedicated to the princess, washingtonpost.com reported.

The royals will meet with representatives from Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, the Leprosy Mission and other charities the princess supported. Diana’s children have promised to carry on her work with charity.

The weeks before the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers ‘the People’s Princess’ and considers her contributions to the country and the monarchy.

BBC ONE
Download
   
KeyWords
Princess Diana
kensington
Prince William
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2948 sec