Dialogue only solution to Afghan issue: Pakistan FM

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that peace can be restored in Afghanistan only through political solution.

Criticizing the US military strategy in Afghanistan, he said military solution has already failed to produce desired result, IRNA reported.

The top diplomat said, “Pakistan has assured all sort of cooperation to Afghanistan for lasting peace in the region.”

US President Donald Trump, while announcing his new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia, had said that more troops would be sent to Afghanistan for bringing peace in Afghanistan.

The decision of the US president is receiving heavy criticism from different corners of the world.

The Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has already said that Trump's strategy for America's war in Afghanistan is doomed to fail.