RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1228 GMT August 30, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199630
Published: 0948 GMT August 30, 2017

Dialogue only solution to Afghan issue: Pakistan FM

Dialogue only solution to Afghan issue: Pakistan FM
ILIYA PITALEV/SPUTNIK

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that peace can be restored in Afghanistan only through political solution.

Criticizing the US military strategy in Afghanistan, he said military solution has already failed to produce desired result, IRNA reported.

The top diplomat said, “Pakistan has assured all sort of cooperation to Afghanistan for lasting peace in the region.”

US President Donald Trump, while announcing his new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia, had said that more troops would be sent to Afghanistan for bringing peace in Afghanistan.

The decision of the US president is receiving heavy criticism from different corners of the world.

The Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has already said that Trump's strategy for America's war in Afghanistan is doomed to fail.

   
KeyWords
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Khawaja Muhammad Asif
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1155 sec