1229 GMT August 30, 2017

News ID: 199633
Published: 1013 GMT August 30, 2017

Jordan, Iraq reopen border crossing

Jordan, Iraq reopen border crossing
This photo taken on June 25, 2014 shows Jordanian security forces standing guard at the Al-Karameh border point with Iraq. (AFP/FILE)

Jordan and Iraq on Wednesday reopened their only border crossing, saying security had been restored three years after the Daesh terrorist group seized control of frontier areas.

In a joint statement, the two countries' governments said the crossing, called Turaibil in Iraq and Al-Karameh in Jordan, was reopened after it was "secured... against attacks by criminal gangs,” France24.com reported.

The border crossing is part of a crucial route linking the Iraqi and Jordanian capitals, and its reopening comes after Iraqi forces managed to retake most of the territory seized by Daesh in 2014.

The route passes through the vast desert province of Anbar, where Daesh maintains some of its last bastions, including the towns of Rawa, Aanah and Al-Qaim, more than 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of the border post.

The reopening of the post is a sign of increasing stability in the area and the restoration of commercial traffic will be important for the economies of both countries.

The post is 370 kilometers (230 miles) from Amman and 570 kilometers (350 miles) from Baghdad.

Iraq is bordered by Jordan and Syria to the west, Iran to the east and Saudi Arabia to the south.

   
Jordan
Iraq
Daesh
 
