1229 GMT August 30, 2017

News ID: 199635
Published: 1032 GMT August 30, 2017

Iran-Russia defensive talks held in Moscow

Iran-Russia defensive talks held in Moscow

Iranian deputy defense minister met his Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss the perspective of the two countries' technical and military cooperation and issues of common interest, a Russian source reported on Wednesday.

According to the Russia's defense ministry website, Iran's Deputy Minister of Defense for International Affairs Brigadier General Nasrollah Kalantari and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin also discussed the issues of security in the Middle East, IRNA reported.

“The sides noted that it was a very timely meeting, and agreed that activation of contacts between the military departments had a special meaning. According to them, the negotiations will promote further Russian-Iranian cooperation in wide range of issues,” the report said.

It added, “The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere. The sides confirmed their interest in further development of multilateral cooperation.”

   
