Iran donates 200 precious books to Thailand Nat'l Library

Iran donated 200 precious books to Thailand National Library to develop cultural ties between the two countries.

The books were delivered in a ceremony attended by Iran's Ambassador to Thailand Mohsen Mohammadi, Iran's Cultural Attaché Mohammad Reza Zainali and deputy head of Visual Arts at Thailand Culture Ministry and management of National Library books, IRNA reported.

The Thai official commended Iran for donating invaluable books describing it as a good beginning for cultural and artistic cooperation between the two countries.

He also expressed readiness of national library and affiliated bodies of Thailand Cultural Ministry for closer cooperation with Iran.

Ambassador Mohammadi pointed to history of political-cultural relations between Iran and Thailand and welcomed the Thailand Culture Ministry and subordinate institutions' readiness to cooperate with Iran.

He expressed the embassy's readiness to extend full cooperation in this respect.

Thai's National Library has allocated special section for Iranian books in its international sector.

The Iranian delegation visited different sections of the library.