Larijani: Combating terrorism needs serious global resolve

In a message issued on the occasion of National Day of Combating Terrorism, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani called on the international community to show serious resolve in fighting this global scourge.

August 30 has been named the National Day of Combating Terrorism as it coincides with the 1981 bombing of the office of Mohammad Javad Bahonar, prime minister of Iran, by Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), killing Bahonar, President Mohammad Ali Rajai, and six other Iranian government officials, IRNA reported.

“This terrorist act carried out by anti-Revolutionary agents affiliated with the West’s spy and intelligence groups aimed at undermining the revolutionary spirit of the Iranian nation and overthrowing the newly-formed Islamic Republic establishment, together with the 1981 bombing of the headquarters of the Iran Islamic Republic Party, are the two most tragic events in Iran’s history,” Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said in a message on Wednesday.

He went on to add, “The sordid and catastrophic situation of the majority of nations affected by war and bloodshed is the outcome of the domineering and terrorist objectives that have been formed and developed by major powers in the world.”

Larijani further referred to the recent terrorist attack on Tehran carried out by Daesh terrorist group in which 18 Iranians lost their lives, saying such blind acts of terrorism will never undermine the firm resolve of the great Iranian nation in the fight against terrorism.