Iran reacts to UAE FM ‘insulting’ remarks

Political Desk

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday reacted to the comments by the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister regarding Tehran’s regional role, calling them “incorrect, unconstructive and insulting.”

Bahram Qassemi added, “Unfortunately, the United Arab Emirates has created numerous problems for the region by adopting adventurous policies beyond its capacities,” IRNA reported.

The UAE’s participation in Yemen war and the cruel bloodshed there, its efforts to occupy parts of Yemen’s territories, its intervention in Libya, and its effort to provoke regional governments to blockade and boycott other countries are a few examples of such policies, the spokesman said.

“The UAE is required to end such destructive, inefficient, and provocative policies,” Qassemi added.

His statement came after the UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan urged Iran and Turkey on Tuesday to end what it called their “colonial” actions in Syria.

“If Iran and Turkey continue the same historical, colonial and competitive behavior and perspectives between them in Arab affairs, we will continue in this situation not just in Syria today but tomorrow in some other country,” Sheikh Abdullah said.