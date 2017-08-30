Zarif urges int’l community to prevent ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya Muslims

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the international community to help prevent Myanmar’s ongoing “ethnic cleansing” agenda against its Muslim community.

“Global silence on continuing violence against #Rohingya Muslims. Int’l action crucial to prevent further ethnic cleansing – UN must rally,” Zarif said in a message posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Also, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Monday expressed grave concern about the continuation of discrimination and violence against Muslims in Myanmar that has resulted in the killing and forced displacement of thousands of Rohingya Muslims, Tasnim News Agency reported.

"Within the framework of respect for basic human rights and dignity as an internationally recognized norm, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses deep concern about the continued violation of Muslims’ rights in Myanmar, which has led to the death and forced immigration of many of them," he said.

Qassemi also expressed Iran’s dissatisfaction with the continuation of the “miserable situation and the slaughter and displacement of Myanmar Muslims.”

The Rohingyas have long faced severe discrimination and were the targets of violence in 2012 that killed hundreds and drove about 140,000 people from their homes to camps for the internally displaced.

Over the past days, intensifying clashes between security forces and insurgents in western Myanmar have sent terrified civilians scrambling toward the Bangladesh border in a desperate search for refuge.