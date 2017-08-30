N Korea warns more missiles to come as UN condemns launch

The United Nations condemned North Korea's "outrageous" firing of a ballistic missile over Japan, demanding that the country halts its weapons program and hold back on any threat of new sanctions.

North Korea said the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Tuesday was to counter US and South Korean military drills and was a first step in military action in the Pacific to "contain" the US territory of Guam, The Independent wrote.

The North's leader, Kim Jong Un, ordered the launch to be conducted for the first time from its capital, Pyongyang, and said more exercises with the Pacific as the target were needed, the North's KCNA news agency said on Wednesday.

"The current ballistic rocket launching drill like a real war is the first step of the military operation of the KPA in the Pacific and a meaningful prelude to containing Guam," KCNA quoted Kim as saying. KPA stands for the Korean People's Army.

North Korea this month threatened to fire four missiles into the sea near Guam, home to a major US military presence, after President Donald Trump said the North would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.

The 15-member Security Council said it was of "vital importance" that North Korea take immediate, concrete actions to reduce tension and called on all states to implement UN sanctions.

However, the US-drafted statement, which was agreed by consensus, does not threaten new sanctions on North Korea.