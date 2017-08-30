RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0730 GMT August 30, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199648
Published: 0156 GMT August 30, 2017

Iran finishes 10th in Summer Universiade

Iran finishes 10th in Summer Universiade

A total of 23 medals including eight golds gave Iran a 10th-place finish at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Chinese Taipei.

On Tuesday, Iran’s volleyball team, having lost only two sets en route to the final, edged Russia 3-2 (25-17, 15-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13) to claim the gold medal and put a fitting end to Iran’s campaign at the competitions.

Elsewhere in the games, Iranian athletes dominated the taekwondo competitions by clinching 11 medals including four golds in the men’s contests through Armin Hadipour (-54kg), Hadi Tiranvalipour (-58kg), Mir-Hashem Hosseini (-63kg) and Saied Rahbari (-87kg).

It was pretty much the same scenario in the wushu contests as Erfan Ahangarian (-60kg), Jafar Shirzadeh (-70kg) and Hamid-Reza Ladvar (80kg) gathered three golds to make it a total of six wushu medals for Iran.

Other Iran’s medals came in weightlifting, fencing and archery games to take the country’s overall tally to 23 medals in the competitions and put Iran in 10th position of the Universiade medals table.

Having collected 101 medals including 37 golds, Japan topped the overall medals table followed by South Korea (82 medals, 30 golds) and Chinese Taipei (90 medals, 26 golds) in second and third place, respectively.

The Universiade is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

 

 

   
KeyWords
Universiade
Taipei
10th
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0714 sec