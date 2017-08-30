Iran says new oil deals nullify US pressures

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said every new agreement with a foreign company on the development of oil and gas projects shows that US policies against the Islamic Republic are already failing.

Zanganeh said the Ministry of Oil is prioritizing the signing of new oil and gas agreements with international contractors as a tactic to defuse US pressures against Iran, Press TV reported.

He said that his ministry is also pursuing the policy of diversifying the range of contractors as this would secure the oil industry against US pressures.

"We should not rely just on Europe," Zanganeh said adding that diversifying contractors would provide a safe protection to Iran's oil industry.

In early July, Iran awarded a contract to a consortium led by French energy giant Total over the development of Phase 11 of South Pars.

Based on the deal, Total would invest an initial $1 billion in the project which it would carry out together with China's CNPC and Iran's Petropars.

It was seen as the biggest vote of confidence in the Islamic Republic since sanctions were lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zanganeh said the US-led sanctions had created numerous problems for Iran's oil and gas projects.

He added that concrete measures should be taken to facilitate investments in oil and gas projects, specifically those located in areas bordering Iraq.

Devising a new generation of oil contracts, Zanganeh underlined, was a significant step in this direction.