RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0731 GMT August 30, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199655
Published: 0222 GMT August 30, 2017

Zambian president hails Iran's economic growth

Zambian president hails Iran's economic growth

Zambian President Edgar Lungu lauded Iran's significant economic progress and hailed the long-standing ties between the two countries.

Zambia is eager to learn about how Iran has successfully exploited oil resources for the benefit of its citizens, Lungu said in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Zambia Ahmad Erfanian, Zambia Daily Mail reported.

He said Zambia admires Iran's significant economic progress and its position as one of the world’s largest holders of oil and gas reserves.

Iran and Zambia have a long-standing history of collaboration, particularly within the framework of non-aligned movement, he underlined, expressing confidence hat during the Iranian ambassador's tenure, the two countries will continue to enhance cooperation.

Erfanian, for his part, said Iran is advanced in science, medicine and agriculture and is ready to share its experiences with Zambia.

Expansion of relations with African nations in all political, economic and cultural fields is top on the agenda of Iran's foreign policy.

Rouhani, who was reelected as president in May, has repeatedly stressed his government's interest in boosting relations with African states.

   
KeyWords
Zambia
Iran
economy
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/3258 sec