Academician: Enhanced university cooperation vital for Iran-Pakistan ties

Expanded cooperation between Pakistani and Iranian universities can help ties between the two countries, said the head Pakistan's Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

Professor Javed Ashraf told IRNA that he is looking for a chance to visit Iran.

He added in case he receives an invitation from any Iranian universities, he would love to visit the country.

Ashraf noted that academic institutions can play a significant role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Collaboration among Iranian and Pakistani universities needs to be improved, said the Pakistani professor adding, "Both sides intend to work towards this end, nevertheless, they have not yet taken any practical steps. We have even signed MoUs with a couple of Iranian universities and agreed to exchange professors, students, foster collaboration in research. But no practical move has yet been made."

He noted that both sides have been slow in implementing plans to enhance cooperation in the field of higher education.

"Senior staff members of Iranian and Pakistani universities need to be personally involved in this process. Iran is a brotherly nation. Although both sides would like to promote interaction between themselves, they also need to take practical steps," Ashraf pointed out.

He maintained that both countries should appoint focal persons to follow up the implementation of the MoUs signed between the two countries.

Commenting on the interactions between QAU and foreign universities, Ashraf said, his university has had limited interaction with leading international universities and signed MoUs with a few schools in the US.

"Nonetheless, we would like to increase our interaction with top American research universities."

He said very few foreign students are studying at the QAU, mostly from Afghanistan.

"There is a small number of students from the Middle East at our university. We do not have any students from the US or European states."

Ashraf said currently, about 18,000 and 6,000 Pakistani students are studying at Chinese and American universities, respectively.

He added China is becoming an important country to Pakistan, not just in academics fields but also in many other areas.

Ashraf stressed that expanding academic cooperation with Tehran is of utmost importance to Pakistan as Iran is a Muslim, neighboring and brotherly nation with which his country has very deep and centuries-old ties.

He held that the two countries' academicians can contribute to closer ties and removal of misunderstandings, if any, between Iran and Pakistan.