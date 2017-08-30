Bullock donates $1m to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million (£774,000) for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The actress has joined a host of Hollywood stars who have pledged money to the American Red Cross following the devastating flooding in Houston, Texas, telegraph.co.uk reported.

"I'm just grateful I can do it. We all have to do our part," Bullock said.

The American Red Cross called it an 'incredible gift', adding, "We're so thankful."

The American actress wrote on her Twitter account that: "There are no politics in eight feet of water....I'm just grateful I can do it."

Commenting Bullock's move, Yashar Ali, a contributor to New York Magazine and HuffPost, said in Twitter post: "Every time there's a major disaster in US, Sandra Bullock gives $1 million. 9/11, Katrina, etc and now she's given $1 mil to Harvey relief."

American Red Cross Communications Vice President Elizabeth Penniman added, "It's times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what's happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them.

"Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous."

Other celebrities including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and comedian Kevin Hart have all donated.

An estimated 30,000 people have been left temporarily homeless following 'unprecedented' flooding after a year's rain fell in just a week.