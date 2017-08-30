RSS
0731 GMT August 30, 2017

News ID: 199659
Published: 0303 GMT August 30, 2017

US festival to host 11 Iranian short films, animations

The 10th Iranian Film Festival which will be held in San Francisco, the US will feature 11 Iranian short films.

The short films are: 'Retouch' directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, 'Animal' directed by Bahram and Bahman Ark, 'Lunch Time' directed by Alireza Qassemi, 'Periodicity' directed by Ali Khoshduni Farahani, 'Red Peace' directed by Rahim Tufan, 'Border Crossing' directed by Majid Sedaqat and 'White House' directed by Arastu Mafakheri, Mehr News Agency reported.

The short animation movies are 'Dash Akol' directed by Hajar Mohajerani, 'Switchman' directed by Mehdi Khorramian, 'A Thousand Tales' directed by Asghar Saffar and Abbas Jalali Yekta and 'Iki' directed by Parastou Kargar.

The works will compete in the event with other Iranian short films submitted to the festival from around the world.

The festival was founded in 2008 in San Francisco with a mission to discover and support young Iranian filmmakers across the world. The 10th edition of this festival will be held in San Francisco Art Institute on September 23 and 24.

   
