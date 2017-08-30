RSS
0731 GMT August 30, 2017

News ID: 199666
Published: 0457 GMT August 30, 2017

Stephen Lendman: Israel seeking to stock tensions, violence

A visit to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound by two Israeli lawmakers is a sign that shows the extremist Knesset members take advantage of recent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians to exacerbate the tense situation, says an author.

“There is no reason for them (the Knesset members) to visit the al-Aqsa compound, no reason at all, and the only reason they have done it is to stock tensions, maybe stock violence,” Stephen Lendman told Press TV on Wednesday.

The Israeli regime continues to put more pressure on Palestinians and the international community does nothing but issuing statements, Lendman said.

 

   
KeyWords
Stephen Lendman
Israel
tensions
 
