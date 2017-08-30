Stephen Lendman: Israel seeking to stock tensions, violence

-
Iran’s Zarif calls for global action to end Rohingya sufferings
US festival to host 11 Iranian short films, animations
Academician: Enhanced university cooperation vital for Iran-Pakistan ties
Zarif: Bolton’s JCPOA exit plan to lead to ‘fiasco’ for US
Zarif urges int’l community to prevent ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya Muslims
Iran reacts to UAE FM ‘insulting’ remarks
Larijani: Combating terrorism needs serious global resolve
Iran-Russia defense talks held in Moscow
Iran top among regional states in microbiology
Iran, Syria review coop in counter-terrorism