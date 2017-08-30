Iran in compliance with nuclear deal, despite US claims: Analyst

The administration US President Donald Trump is giving "strong indications" that it is preparing a case to decertify Iran's compliance with the international nuclear agreement, experts say.

“Iran is in compliance with the deal; the IAEA has certified it numerous times,” Lendman said during an interview with Press TV on Tuesday.

Trump is “rigging the data” in order to declare that Iran is in violation of the nuclear deal, Lendman said.

The White House is bound by US law to notify Congress of Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal every 90 days. Congress would then have to continue to withhold certain nuclear sanctions against Iran.

Trump campaigned against the deal and continues to criticize it, but because Iran is complying, he has reluctantly agreed to certify it twice on the advice of his national security staff.

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the UN who at one point was a candidate to lead the US State Department, has been advocating for Trump to abrogate the nuclear deal.

In the op-ed published on Monday in the National Review, Bolton outlined a blueprint for the United States to exit the Iran deal. He said he wrote the article because the president declined to meet him and receive his suggestions regarding the issue.

He wrote that although former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon had requested him to devise a strategy to get the United States out from the Iran agreement in late July, but he failed to send his plan to the president because Bannon was fired earlier this month.

Bolton “is a longtime neocon extremist, a war hawk, a dangerous guy, extremely anti-Iranian,” Lendman said.