Official: Iran hails promoting ties with Ukraine

Iran welcomes developing economic, trade, political and cultural ties with Ukraine, Chairman of Majlis (Parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi made the remarks Wednesday in a meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador to Iran Sergey Burdilyak. During the meeting Boroujerdi talked about Iranian parliamentary delegation's upcoming trip to Ukraine, IRNA reported.

The tour aims at holding meetings with Ukrainian top officials on mutual cooperation in regional developments, he added. He went on to say that both countries will benefit from reinforcing relations.



Boroujerdi said Iran Majlis, expert commissions and parliamentary friendship groups' are ready to maintain any cooperation with Ukraine.



Meanwhile, Burdilyak extended Ukraine readiness to have cooperation with Iran in airplane manufacturing, developing baking cooperation and creating a joint fund to implement joint projects between two countries.