RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1018 GMT August 31, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199670
Published: 0402 GMT August 31, 2017

Official: Iran hails promoting ties with Ukraine

Official: Iran hails promoting ties with Ukraine

Iran welcomes developing economic, trade, political and cultural ties with Ukraine, Chairman of Majlis (Parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi made the remarks Wednesday in a meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador to Iran Sergey Burdilyak.  During the meeting Boroujerdi talked about Iranian parliamentary delegation's upcoming trip to Ukraine, IRNA reported.

 The tour aims at holding meetings with Ukrainian top officials on mutual cooperation in regional developments, he added.  He went on to say that both countries will benefit from reinforcing relations.

Boroujerdi said Iran Majlis, expert commissions and parliamentary friendship groups' are ready to maintain any cooperation with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Burdilyak extended Ukraine readiness to have cooperation with Iran in airplane manufacturing, developing baking cooperation and creating a joint fund to implement joint projects between two countries.

   
KeyWords
ties
Ukraine
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2551 sec