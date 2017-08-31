RSS
1017 GMT August 31, 2017

News ID: 199671
Published: 0406 GMT August 31, 2017

Rouhani calls for engagement of religious, ethnic minorities in top positions

Rouhani calls for engagement of religious, ethnic minorities in top positions

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called for engagement of the youth, women, and religious and ethnic minorities in top managerial positions.

Speaking in a ceremony marking the martyrdom of Mohammad Ali Rajai and Mohammad Javad Bahonar in Tehran, he said it is not possible to have all the senior managers from one religious denomination. What should others do, he asked, adding should they go to another country? Are not they Iranian nationals? If not, don’t send them to military service and don’t levy taxes on their income.

If their duties are like others, they must also enjoy similar rights like others, he emphasized. Let all the citizens work on the basis of meritocracy. All should be treated equally, Rouhani said.

We are one nation. How is it that we ask them to vote during election time? If we want to preserve unity and solidarity, we should appoint managers on the basis of meritocracy, he added.

Referring to women’s role in top positions, he said, women enjoy considerable power, knowledge and deliberation. If we face problem in our top managerial level, it is because women are not engaged.

Referring to the Citizen’s Rights Charter, he said I have not written it for the sake of election. It must be implemented, he emphasized.



   
KeyWords
Iran
Rouhani
religious minorities
ethnic minorities
women
 
