‘America is grieving,’ Trump offers condolences over Harvey for 1st time

US President Donald Trump has for the first time offered condolences to families of Hurricane Harvey’s victims in the states of Texas and Louisiana.

Trump appeared at a manufacturing plant in Springfield, Missouri, on Wednesday, addressing the unfolding crisis, which has killed tens of people and left thousands displaced in the Gulf region, according to presstv.ir.

“To those Americans who have lost loved ones, all of America is grieving with you and our hearts are joined with yours forever,” said the president. “The citizens of Texas and the Gulf Coast need all the prayers, support and resources our communities have to offer.”

Reading from a teleprompter, Trump added that, “Recovery will be tough, but I have seen the resilience of the American spirit firsthand all over this country. To the people of Houston and across Texas and Louisiana, we are here with you today. We are with you tomorrow. And we will be with you every single day after to restore, recover and rebuild.”

The US commander in chief further hailed the first responders, who are “doing absolutely heroic work to shepherd people out of harm's way.”

“Their courage and devotion has saved countless lives… They represent truly the very best of America. We must be vigilant. We must protect the lives of our people,” Trump stated. “In difficult times such as these, we see the true character of the American people, their strength, their love and their resolve… We see friend helping friend, neighbor helping neighbor, and stranger helping stranger. And together, we will endure and we will overcome.”

The president made the comments before a speech about tax reform, one of his signature campaign pledges.