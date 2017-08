An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit the southern city of Ziarat-e Ali, Hormuzgan Province on Tuesday.

According to the Director General of the Crisis Management of Hormuzgan Province, the quake occurred at 06:23 hours local time (1:53 GMT), IRNA reported.



The quake occurred 90km east of the provincial capital Bandar Abbas, in the depth of 22 km.



So far, 14 aftershocks have been recorded, six of which has been above 3 on the Richter scale.



There is no immediate report on possible casualties or damages.