2 planes make emergency landing in Isfahan Airport

Two Tehran-bound flights bound from Ahvaz and Mashhad landed in Isfahan International Shahid Beheshti Airport due to an incident in Mehrabad Airport and closure of its runway.

Public Relations Department of Isfahan International Shahid Beheshti Airport announced on Wednesday that when a tire of Iran Air Tour plane blew up Mehrabad runway was closed, Flight No. 831 bound from Ahvaz to Tehran and No. 601 bound from Mashhad to the capital changed their direction towards Isfahan and landed in Shahid Beheshti International Airport.



The airport located at the center of the country serves as a contributor to other airports in the country and hosts many emergency landings a year, IRNA reported.