Six months after a deadly shooting at Quebec mosque; it’s president’s car deliberately set ablaze

Six months after a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, its president’s car was deliberately set on fire, officials said Wednesday.
The fire was set on August 6 but was only made public on Wednesday in order to allow police to investigate, Hindustantimes reported.
Mosque officials and the mayor linked the fire to an August 4 announcement of the upcoming opening of the city’s first Muslim cemetary.
Police are not ruling out any motive, whether it was a hate crime against Muslims or just a random act of vandalism, said police spokesman Jean-Francois Vezina.
Labeaume had championed the new Muslim cemetary as a sign of support for Quebec City’s relatively small Muslim community following an avowed white supremacist’s killing of six worshippers at a local mosque in January.
The “increase in hateful gestures” toward the Muslim community in Quebec City is “worrying,” Labeaume commented.
These incidents come as nationalist or right-wing extremists in the Canadian province have become more vocal against immigration and “radical Islam.”
In June, a group left a pig’s severed head at the entrance of the mosque targeted by the lone gunman.
Police are investigating these incidents but no suspects have been named so far.