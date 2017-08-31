RSS
August 31, 2017

August 31, 2017

Qatar introduces visa on arrival facility for Pakistani travellers

Qatar has introduced a visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani passport holders

Qatar has introduced a visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani passport holders, the media reported on Thursday, according to Hindustantimes.

According to flag carrier Qatar Airways, Pakistani nationals can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 30 days under the new rules, reports Dawn news.

They can also apply to extend their stay by another 30 days.

 
 

The conditions include possession of a passport valid for a minimum of six months from the date of arrival, and an air ticket showing that the traveller will be leaving the country, Qatar Airways said.

Earlier this month, Qatar had offered visa-free entry to 80 countries.

Qatar Airways chief Akbar al-Baker had said the state-owned carrier, which this year plans to extend its network to 62 new destinations, would be a primary beneficiary of the decision.

   
