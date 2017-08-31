RSS
1018 GMT August 31, 2017

Explosions reported at Texas chemical plant

Explosions reported at Texas chemical plant

At least two explosions have been reported at a flooded chemical plant near Houston, Texas.

Witnesses said on Thursday that black smoke was billowing from the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby after at least two explosions were heard at the site, presstv.ir reported.

The company said in a statement that it was investigating the incident and its “potential effects on neighbors and more.”

Arkema’s chief executive had warned earlier that an explosion was inevitable.

   
