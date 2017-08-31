Explosions reported at Texas chemical plant

-
UN official concerned about civilians caught in Syria’s Daesh-held Raqqah
-
Funeral procession held for Iran's post-Revolution FM in Tehran
-
2 planes make emergency landing in Isfahan Airport
-
Quake jolts southern Iran
-
Rouhani calls for engagement of religious, ethnic minorities in top positions
-
Iran’s Zarif calls for global action to end Rohingya sufferings
-
US festival to host 11 Iranian short films, animations
-
Academician: Enhanced university cooperation vital for Iran-Pakistan ties
-
Zarif: Bolton’s JCPOA exit plan to lead to ‘fiasco’ for US
-
Zarif urges int’l community to prevent ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya Muslims