Martyr Hojajji's body indentified

The public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in a statement that was published on Thursday said that body of Martyr Mohsen Hojajji has been identified.

The announcement said that the funeral procession will be held in Tehran on Saturday at 4:00 pm local time (1:30 pm GMT), IRNA reported.



Following a US strike against the Iraqi Popular Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), Daesh (ISIS) terrorists seized the opportunity to attack the Syrian troops deployed along the borders with Iraq in which Mohsen Hojaji, 25, an Iranian military advisor, was taken hostage by the terrorist group and brutally beheaded later on camera.



Soon after his death, Zahra Abbasi, Hojaji’s wife, told the Iranian press that she sees 'nothing in his martyrdom, but beauty' and that Hojaji’s dream was to become a martyr and that he had told her that he was ready to defend Islam 'within Iranian borders or in another country'.



Following severe defeats imposed on Daesh near the Syrian-Lebanese borders, Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah had earlier given the news of the return of Martyr Hojajji's body and two martyrs from Hezbollah.