Iran's EC chairman in Baghdad discuss bilateral ties

Chairman of Iran's Expediency Council Ayatollah Mahmoud Shahroudi heading a high-ranking delegation arrived in Baghad on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

Upon arrival, Ayatollah Shahroudi was welcomed by a number of top Iraqi officials as well as Iran's ambassador to Baghdad.



Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Expediency Council, is among the delegate members.



Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei last month in a decree appointed Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi as head of Iran's Expediency Council, IRNA reported.